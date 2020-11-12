Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) Given a C$21.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$21.75 price target on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.57.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.72. Teranga Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$3.86 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.12.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

