The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NYSE:ALL opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

