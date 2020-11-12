The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

BK opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

