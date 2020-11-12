The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) to Release Earnings on Saturday

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Saturday, November 14th. Analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. On average, analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $166.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

