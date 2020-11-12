The Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Raised to $190.00

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.64.

The Boeing stock opened at $182.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $375.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.18.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $504,079,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 282.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 574,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,333,000 after purchasing an additional 424,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 353.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 351,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $64,370,000 after purchasing an additional 273,801 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

