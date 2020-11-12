The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Shares of SSP stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $985.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.