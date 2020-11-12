The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, October 19th. ABN Amro lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

