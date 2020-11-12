The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to Buy

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goodbody upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.