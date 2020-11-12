The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $347.37 million, a PE ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Joint by 399.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Joint in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Joint by 9.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Joint by 137.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

