The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.