The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $31,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 459,700 shares of company stock valued at $64,629,826. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

