The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.11. The RealReal shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $35,933.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,020,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,168,367.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 113,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,271 shares of company stock worth $7,293,937. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 64,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 315.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

