The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $68.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR stock opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $71.54.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.