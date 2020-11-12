Thomas A. Ellman Sells 1,847 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $146,984.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.81. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GATX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in GATX by 58.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after acquiring an additional 72,274 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in GATX by 98.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in GATX by 76.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

