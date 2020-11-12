Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TLRY. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,570,420 in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

