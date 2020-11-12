Timothy Andrew Roberts Buys 41,067 Shares of Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) Stock

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) insider Timothy Andrew Roberts acquired 41,067 shares of Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £99,792.81 ($130,379.95).

LON BOOT opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 246.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 246.31. Henry Boot PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 351 ($4.59). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L) (LON:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L)’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L)’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Henry Boot PLC (BOOT.L)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

