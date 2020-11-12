TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) (TSE:X) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$141.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$150.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

X has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group Limited (X.TO) from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

TSE X opened at C$126.00 on Wednesday. TMX Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. TMX Group Limited (X.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

