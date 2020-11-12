Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $276.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.