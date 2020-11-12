Traders Buy High Volume of 3D Systems Call Options (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 4,236 call options.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 17,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 727,647 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DDD opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.59.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.