Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,334 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 701% compared to the average daily volume of 416 call options.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.29. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

MESA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

