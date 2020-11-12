Traders Buy High Volume of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Put Options (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,080 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,604% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $393,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

