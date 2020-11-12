Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,675 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 855% compared to the typical volume of 280 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LE stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.94 million, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.44. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.08 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

