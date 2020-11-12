Traders Purchase Large Volume of FirstEnergy Call Options (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,332 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average volume of 7,842 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

