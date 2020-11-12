Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,088 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 936% compared to the average volume of 105 put options.

Shares of HLF opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $479,142.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares in the company, valued at $757,765.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 1,660.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 398,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.