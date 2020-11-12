TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TA. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TA stock opened at C$8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.24. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$5.32 and a 52 week high of C$11.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. TransAlta Co. (TA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

