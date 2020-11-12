TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $516.80.

TDG stock opened at $560.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,134 shares of company stock worth $65,219,861. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

