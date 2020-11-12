Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Up 8.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Translate Bio traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.75. 1,186,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,043,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

