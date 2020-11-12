Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Trading Down 5% Following Weak Earnings

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.61. 2,420,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 684,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Tricida by 106.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 44,755.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tricida by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $325.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

