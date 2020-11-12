Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after buying an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. All Stars Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

