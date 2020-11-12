Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Triton International.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTN. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Triton International news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vestar/Triton Investments Iii, sold 10,706,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $402,796,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,740,982 shares of company stock worth $404,116,663. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triton International by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Triton International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

TRTN opened at $39.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Triton International has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triton International (TRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.