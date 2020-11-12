Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

