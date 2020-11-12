Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Raised to $42.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

TBK opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

