True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.42%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

