Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.25.

NYSE UI opened at $270.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $271.32.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total transaction of $256,196.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

