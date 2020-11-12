UBS Group Reiterates CHF 27 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

UBS Group set a CHF 27 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABBN. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.