UBS Group Upgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Neutral

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $116.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,812 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,067,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

