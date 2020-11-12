Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Umicore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

