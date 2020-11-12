Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €22.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) received a €22.50 ($26.47) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.48 ($29.97).

Get Uniper SE (UN01.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €27.50 ($32.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €27.19 and a 200 day moving average of €27.63. Uniper SE has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Uniper SE (UN01.F) Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper SE (UN01.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.