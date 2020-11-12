United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.05 ($44.77).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

Shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) stock opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.38. United Internet AG has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.