United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (UTDI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR: UTDI) recently:

11/12/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €28.70 ($33.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €28.70 ($33.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €40.50 ($47.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/21/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €28.90 ($34.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – United Internet AG (UTDI.F) was given a new €40.50 ($47.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UTDI stock opened at €30.62 ($36.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.94. United Internet AG has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDIF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDIF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.