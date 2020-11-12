Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Raised to $16.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNIT. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

