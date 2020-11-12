VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 880,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,004.2% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $243,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

