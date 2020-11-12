Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,634,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,158,000 after buying an additional 900,664 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,081.1% in the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,289,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,538,000 after buying an additional 2,244,865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,098,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after buying an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

