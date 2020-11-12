Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Ventas by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 541,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 373,789 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Ventas by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Ventas by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

VTR stock opened at $48.43 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.