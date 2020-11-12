Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OEZVY. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Verbund presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Verbund alerts:

OEZVY stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Verbund has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.