Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading 10.2% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.55. 1,033,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 777,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. ValuEngine raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 233.0% in the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the third quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

