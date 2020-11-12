Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a C$6.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Shares of VET stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.98.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

