Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Up 11% After Strong Earnings

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s share price shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.70. 212,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 115,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Ballaron bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,888.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,228 shares of company stock valued at $271,208. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $220,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 137.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

