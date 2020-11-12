Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VLGEA opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. Village Super Market has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $346.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $501.48 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

In other news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,132 shares of company stock valued at $76,105 in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 28.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

