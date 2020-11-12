Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VIPS opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $24.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

